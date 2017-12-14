Spectre of the deep state

The Ghost The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton Jefferson Morley S Martin’s Press 328 pages; $12.99 Jefferson Morley’s biography of one of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA’s) most powerful counter-intelligence chiefs, James Jesus Angleton, came out a few days before the release of the last batch of documents related to the assassination of John F Kennedy.

With journalists and conspiracy theorists sifting through 2,800 documents – the CIA and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) redacted a small number – ...