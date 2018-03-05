'Straight Talk on Trade' book review: We are all mercantilists now

Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy Dani Rodrik Princeton University Press Pages 336 $29.95 Last Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the imposition of global tariffs on steel and aluminium, apparently without consulting the head of his council of economic advisers or the US treasury secretary.

The president was seeking to reassert himself, according to the New Yorker, after White House chief of staff John Kelly’s decision to revoke son-in-law Jared Kushner’s high-level security clearances. The admittedly much more damaging ...