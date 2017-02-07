Surviving a survival guide

The best thing about the book is that the author is obviously a very competent writer

The best thing about the book is that the author is obviously a very competent writer

DEVI, DIVA OR SHE-DEVIL Sudha Menon Penguin Random House 165 pages; Rs 499 There are two types of books on career and success. The first, written mostly by men, defines success as the acquisition of wealth and power. The second, mostly by women, insists that women don’t need to follow suit. Devi, Diva or She-Devil by Sudha Menon falls in the second category. At first sight, the book is a chronicle of the obvious — from the choice of women it features to the topics covered to the “top tips” it offers to make their world go round ...

Alokananda Chakraborty