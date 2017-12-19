Testimony of an Islamic State slave

The Last Girl My Story of Captivity and My Fight against the Islamic State Nadia Murad (with Jenna Krajeski) Hachette; 306 pages; Rs 399 Nadia Murad was the youngest of 11 children growing up in a poor but happy household in Kocho, a Yazidi village in north Iraq.

The Yazidis follow their own religion, which differs substantially from Islam — there is no sacred text and they believe in reincarnation. When the Islamic State (IS) began gaining ground in Iraqi territory in 2014, the Yazidis were their first target. The IS dubbed them “kuffars” (unholy) ...