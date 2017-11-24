The 1962 war: View from China

Few people have travelled as extensively through the remote mountains and forests of Thailand, Myanmar and north-eastern India as the Swedish journalist and strategic affairs analyst Bertil Lintner.

In an earlier book, The Great Game East: India, China and the Struggle for Asia’s Most Volatile Frontier, Lintner provided a dramatic, if somewhat overdrawn, account of the Sino-Indian rivalry in the region, based on his travels and encounters with a colourful variety of tribal insurgents. Lintner returns to this theme in his latest book but with a different approach. His ...