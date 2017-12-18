The 4IRs of progress

Kranti Nation India and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Pranjul Sharma Macmillan; 288 pages; Rs 599 Pranjul Sharma’s opening assertion seems out of sync with reality. “Revolutions are not new to India,” he writes. “Revolutions” are big-bang systemic change, often accompanied by violence.

This is foreign to India. We have “revolted” often enough, against incumbent sovereigns. But accretion is more our style — changes in elites, grafted onto a near static, hierarchical, social, political, and economic ...