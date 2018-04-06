The art of being Manu Parekh

Slotting Manu Parekh the artist is almost as difficult as slotting Manu Parekh the person. He's outspoken to a fault, but also warmly expressive.

He might occasionally rile his peers, but there's neither rancour, nor bile, only advice and affection. He's never shied from praising the masters, those who have influenced him and those he admires, but he's equally dismissive of the antics of others whose talent he is prone to question. He can hold students and young viewers in thrall because he talks openly to them about taboo subjects like sexuality, yet is conservative and ...