The art of governing in India

A TIDE IN THE AFFAIRS OF MEN: A public service remembers Prateep K Lahiri Roli Books 225 pages; Rs 395 Some 2,500 years ago, Confucius talked about the importance of learning from experience.

Prateep K Lahiri’s memoir is a good example of the value of that precept. Mr Lahiri, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1959 batch who served as secretary, mines and revenue in the Government of India, shines a light on how Indian bureaucrats and administrators can deal with administrative issues and problems without negatively impacting their ...