The clique of wine drinkers

Wine in India is very much an urban phenomenon. The people who drink wine live mostly in the metro cities —just Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru curently account for something like 75 per cent of all imported wine sales.

This skewed ratio is due to a combination of disposable incomes, lifestyles and, of course, availability and prices of imported wines. These prices suffer both customs duties and multifarious state excise levies (by other names) and, hence, are two to three times more expensive in India than overseas. Interestingly, while Bengaluru has nearly five groups of wine ...