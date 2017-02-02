The colonial impulse

The Theft of India The European Conquests of India, 1498-1765 Roy Moxham Harper Collins 264 pages; Rs 399 The impact of colonialism on India has been a fertile area of research, investigation and analysis by professional historians and commentators. A British citizen who has lived for many years in Africa and visited India has added his mite to this public discourse, starting from the arrival of Portuguese sailor Vasco da Gama on May 20, 1498. This is a relatively lightweight history, with little new in terms of facts and analysis but Roy ...

C P Bhambhri