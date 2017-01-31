The creation of India Inc

Goras and Desis: Managing agencies and the making of corporate India

Goras and Desis: Managing agencies and the making of corporate India

GORAS AND DESIS Managing Agencies and the Making of Corporate India Omkar Goswami Penguin Random House 248 pages; Rs 299 (paperback) Few mainstream policy economists have devoted much time to Indian economic history, but that is changing with Penguin’s Portfolio series. In Goras and Desis Omkar Goswami revisits some of his work and that by others, and excavates a rich set of facts, factoids, and stories. Entertaining and informative, it is a journey on which the author regales us with stories, informs with numbers, and even teaches us ...

Laveesh Bhandari