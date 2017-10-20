The death of Indo-Pak dialogue

A few years ago, for a short period, I was part of the Track Two circuit. This was (from India’s side), a group of politicians, journalists, civil society members and diplomats and (from Pakistan’s side) politicians, retired soldiers, diplomats and journalists. We met to explore how our governments could be talking more regularly and because our engagement was informal, we could be open. Most Business Standard readers will have not visited Pakistan and so I will try and reveal that strange country as best I can along with an inside look at the Track Two ...