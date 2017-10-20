The death of Indo-Pak dialogue

A few years ago, for a short period, I was part of the Track Two circuit. This was (from India’s side), a group of politicians, journalists, civil society members and diplomats and (from Pakistan’s side) politicians, retired soldiers, diplomats and journalists. We met to explore how our governments could be talking more regularly and because our engagement was informal, we could be open. Most Business Standard readers will have not visited Pakistan and so I will try and reveal that strange country as best I can along with an inside look at the Track Two ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?