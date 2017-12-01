The disappearing world of Nagaland's Konyak tribe

It’s hard to look away from the fine blue lines on his face. Like strands in a spider web, they mingle and separate with every change of expression. The octogenarian catches me staring at his tattooed face and smiles gently. As an anachronism in a rapidly modernising world (and probably even for his jeans-clad sons and daughters, nieces and nephews), he’s used to it.

“Did the tattoos hurt when you got them?” I ask. “The ones on my face hurt like hell,” he says. “I got them at 14, and still remember the pain.” The stories of his ...