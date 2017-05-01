'The Fate of the Furious' crosses $1 billion mark at box office

-
"The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment in the popular "Fast & Furious" franchise, has crossed the $1 billion mark in the international box office.
The film, which released on April 12 in India, has collected $867.6 million from international markets and $192.7 million in the US since its release, reports variety.com.
The film holds the record for the highest opening weekend collection by amassing $542 million.
Directed by F Gary Gray and written by Chris Morgan, the film features Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.
"The Fate of the Furious" is the first in the franchise since the tragic death of actor Paul Walker in 2013.
