The female gaze

Women artists, like chefs, have been few and far on the ground till recent decades. In fact, it was only a century ago that the earliest woman painter began to sign her name to her work, having learned to paint in the wash style from her brother, Abanindranath Tagore. Sunayani Devi was a mostly hobby painter, sitting amidst her paints and brushes in the large and airy kitchen of the household, something she began in her 30s, but few outside the rarefied world of art have heard about her, or seen her work. It was her contemporary, the feisty and glamorous Amrita Sher-Gil who, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?