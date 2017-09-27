The frenemies within

The People Next Door The Curious History of India’s Relations with Pakistan T C A Raghavan HarperCollins 360 pages; Rs 699 It is never easy to decode the many paradoxes that lie embedded in the India-Pakistan relationship that have never quite escaped from the perpetual oscillation between euphoria and despair. It is, therefore, a pleasure to read T C A Raghavan’s tightly structured narrative, The People Next Door, tracing the endless twists and turns in India-Pakistan relations, avoiding monotony even as it clinically and cogently uncovers the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?