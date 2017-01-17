The hidden revolution

PRIESTS OF PROSPERITY How Central Bankers Transformed the Postcommunist World Juliet Johnson Speaking Tiger 284 pages; Rs 895 In the popular discourse, the United States Federal Reserve is often held up as a shining example of a truly independent central bank. The reality, though, is far from it. In a widely cited paper, economists N Nergiz Dinçer and Barry Eichengreen find that the Fed, a supposed beacon of independence, is one of the least independent central banks in the world. Surprisingly, the most independent ones are those of the Kyrgyz ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?