The human side of AI

DEEP THINKING Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins Garry Kasparov John Murray 288 pages; Rs 599 February 10, 1996 is a milestone in the history of humans versus machines. That was the day Deep Blue, a machine, beat Garry Kasparov, the reigning world champion of chess. The day machines conquered the cognitive skills of humankind, skills that were believed to be uniquely human. The day machines proved to be better than humans in evaluating more than trillions of possible decision paths to choose the most optimum one. The day machines passed the ...