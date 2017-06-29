The Indian Bond

Lone Fox Dancing My Autobiography Ruskin Bond Speaking Tiger 277 pages; Rs 599 In 1963, Ruskin Bond paid Rs 400 as annual rent and moved into Maplewood Lodge, Mussoorie, giving up a stable job in Delhi, in a lope to freedom. “I was almost thirty — still young enough to take a few risks. If the dream was to become reality, this was the time to do something about it,” he writes in retrospect. The dream he talks about is of living only by his writing — an almost impossible one then, as it is now. Miraculously, he survived, and even did well, and ...