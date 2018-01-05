'The Islamic Connection' captures Salafi influence in South Asia and Gulf

Though Islam originated in Arabia, India’s principal cultural links were with Persia, so that South Asia shaped an “eclectic Indo-Persianate world” whose civilisation was largely autonomous from Arab influence and that of the later Ottoman Empire.

In fact, under Sufi influence, India became an “Islamic sacred land”, with its own rich contributions to Islamic doctrine and practice and its own pilgrimage centres, a development in which the Hindu community also participated spiritually. This book contains articles by several distinguished academics who ...