The long game of the radical right

DEMOCRACY IN CHAINS The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America Nancy MacLean Viking 334 pages; $28 Earlier this year, when the Republican pollster Glen Bolger sat down with Donald Trump voters who had previously voted for Barack Obama, one Wisconsinite summed up his reason for favouring Trump this time around: “I think they all lie, but Trump was more — is more obvious.” This statement presents quite a puzzle. Why would any voter think that being a known liar is an asset? Insight into this ...