The making of Kashmir's tragedy

KASHMIR IN CONFLICT India, Pakistan and the Unending War Victoria Schofield Viva Books 318 pages; Rs 695 In Kashmir in Conflict, Victoria Schofield, a British writer specialising in South Asia, begins by focusing on the tense weeks preceding and following India’s independence, and goes on to discuss Maharaja Hari Singh’s accession following the tribal invasion from Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, its gradual integration with India, the growing alienation of Kashmiris and the militancy that has scarred the state since ...