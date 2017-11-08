The Making of Shatranj Ke Khiladi: The master and the bania

My Adventures with Satyajit Ray The Making of Shatranj Ke Khiladi Suresh Jindal HarperCollins 187 pages; Rs 350 Photographer Pablo Bartholomew was born the same year Satyajit Ray made his first film Pather Panchali (1955). So it was a serendipitous coincidence that as a 20-something he was hired to take stills during the shooting of Ray’s first Hindi film Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977). The stills he captured of the actors on sets were probably used in some publicity material, but he captured much more: Glimpses of behind-the-scenes action of one of the greatest ...