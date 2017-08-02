The necessary rant

The Bitch Doctrine Essays for Dissenting Adults Laurie Penny Penguin Random House 373 pages; Rs 499 US President Donald Trump’s twitter updates and meltdowns – including a misleading one this week purportedly banning transgender persons from the army – have sparked outrage and filled reams of newsprint with analysis, critique or sheer befuddlement. Mr Trump seems to prefer using the micro-blogging site more than conventional routes to communicate his policy decisions, and in that respect, could be described as the first Twitter president. While there ...