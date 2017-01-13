The need to celebrate art

Around the world there is an obsessive, vicarious interest in the art celebrities are collecting

The Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing was inaugurated a decade ago, and sees a million footfalls annually. Its promoters, Myriam and Guy Ullens, are Belgian. In Cape Town, South Africa, collector Jochen Zeitz is going to open the largest museum of contemporary African art in September this year. Zeitz is German. Art collectors Leah and Charles Justin are so passionate about their collection of art that when it became too large, they moved to a larger house in Victoria, Australia, which they opened to strangers as the Justin Art House Museum. Samlung Hoffman in Berlin and Maison ...

Kishore Singh