The niche interest in astrophotography in India

All evening during his talk in Bengaluru, Johann Nishant has been showing photographs of astronomical landmarks, like the constellation Orion against giant red columns of hydrogen gas (nebulae) and interstellar dust. Nishant, 22, specialises in photographing dark skies, and he’s addressing members of the Association of Bangalore Amateur Astronomers. One of his “less prettier” is the one that continues to give him “goosebumps”. It appears to be a random set of stars, but one of these “stars” here isn’t a star at all: it’s a ...