The oldest story in the world

Jihad @ Co Black Markets and Islamist Power Aisha Ahmad OUP 303 pages; Rs 595 Wars need three things: Fighters, weapons and money. To get fighters, a cause is needed. To get weapons, suppliers are needed. And to get suppliers, money is needed. Jihad fulfils these three criteria perfectly, says Aisha Ahmad in this highly readable book. She traces the connection between local businessmen in the war zones of Afghanistan and Somalia on the one hand and jihad on the other. She then comes to a perfectly rational conclusion about why businessmen ...