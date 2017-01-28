Jim Kelly: The other Clinton

What biographer could possibly envy Michael Tomasky? As part of the American Presidents series edited by Arthur M Schlesinger Jr., who died in 2007, and Sean Wilentz, drew the assignment of squeezing the life and times of William Jefferson into a volume “compact enough for the busy reader,” as Schlesinger put it. This is an easy enough task, say, in the case of William Henry Harrison, who served for just one month before dying of pneumonia, considerately allowing his biographer in this series, Gail Collins, to focus on his far more eventful and boisterous campaign.

did not perish during his presidency, but as aptly observes in “Bill Clinton,” “his most notable accomplishment was simply surviving.” Nothing underscores that feat better than the fact that was one of only two presidents to be impeached (he, like Andrew Johnson, was acquitted by the Senate).

Tomasky’s invaluable contribution is to remind us just how much did accomplish during his presidency — and how much achievements like Nafta and welfare reform depended on him slicing deals to attract enough Republican votes to offset Democratic opponents in Congress. is especially strong on the economic anxieties of the Democratic voter that propelled to victory and remained a priority for him during his presidency, which, as points out in his epilogue, makes it even more mystifying that Hillary failed to capitalise on those same anxieties in the 2016 presidential campaign, as Bernie Sanders and Donald did.

Bill Clinton If has a blind spot, it is his handling of Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky. He calls Clinton’s behaviour “unfathomably irresponsible,” and details how the conservative media stoked the news. Yet in his argument that the furore was largely disproportionate to the relationship, blames the “rages” of Howell Raines, then The Times editorial page editor, and several of the paper’s columnists for adding to the bonfire, neglecting to mention that The Times rejected impeachment as the punishment. As for Lewinsky, he never touches on how unfairly the press trashed her or on the alleged campaign by the aide Sidney Blumenthal to besmirch her.

To be fair, is not only trying to cram into 150 pages what dozens of other writers have covered in thousands, but he is also writing about a president of recent vintage who remains a polarising figure and who has led a post-White House life filled with deeds both good and suspect (see the dealings of the Foundation). His legacy, unavoidably, was a subcurrent of his wife's presidential campaign, starting with the reasonable assumption that Hillary would never have been the Democratic nominee in 2016 (or the close runner-up in 2008) if her husband had not been a popular 42nd president of the United States.

makes no attempt to hide his 2016 presidential preference by noting that Trump’s victory brought the era to a “horrifying close.” He declines to expound on why won, but that is only fair since the 45th president’s story awaits its own volume in this series. And if Tomasky’s task of compression was unenviable....

