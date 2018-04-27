A landmark event was organised by The Wine Connoisseurs at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru, on April 13: the “Perfect 100 Point Wine Dinner”, which paired six wines — each rated “extraordinary” (100 points) by the renowned wine expert Robert Parker — with a five-course continental dinner. I was fortunate enough to be able to attend.

Curated by wine aficionados Devesh Agarwal and Abhay Kewadkar and foodie Chetan Kamani, this was the first time ever that such an event was held in India. The wines were hand-carried by participants when ...