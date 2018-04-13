The political power of a fast

There is something disturbing about a photograph of well-fed men gorging on plates full of greasy food just before a much-publicised hunger strike. So when members of the Congress party, clad in the trademark politician’s uniform of all-white kurta-pyjamas were caught doing just that, hawk-eyed social media trolls were quick to swoop down on their chicanery.

The feast eroded the sacrificial piety that the Party was plumping for, but nothing can quite take away from the power of the fast as a symbol of sacrifice, be it among the poor and powerless or the rich and powerful. Prime ...