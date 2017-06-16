The question of value

Waiting in the lobby of the ITC Maurya for the driver, my wife casually enquired, “How much do you think the art here is worth?” It was a surprisingly astute question since the hotel is one of the largest repositories of art in the country. For those unfamiliar with the New Delhi hotel, the lobby dome, split into segments designed like a chaitya ceiling, was painted by Krishen Khanna, an associate of the Progressives. Labelled The Procession, it is probably the largest modern mural in the country, and any value put to it can only be notional since, to replicate it, one would be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?