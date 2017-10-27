The romance of the Taj

At a time when the Taj Mahal has been the target of several misguided and acrimonious statements, a pre-Independence era silent film is coming to India as a reminder of what the mausoleum stands for. Shiraz: A Romance of India, a 1928 Indo-British-German silent classic, is a grand fictional account of the timeless love story of the 17th-century princess who inspired one of the world’s greatest pieces of architecture. Based on a play by Niranjan Pal, a founding member of Bombay Talkies and the first Indian playwright to have his work performed in London’s West End, Shiraz is ...