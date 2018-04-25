'The RTI Story' book review: Truth may never prevail

We live in times when a nation’s most powerful leader conjures up information at will with the pretentiousness of a socialite pulling a Chihuahua out of her clutch and the dexterity of an illusionist extracting a rabbit from his chapeau to rapturous applause from a bewitched audience that always sees but seldom observes.

These are times when a spellbound public, eyes open and minds closed, is constantly fed a supposititious concoction of skulduggery with dollops of chicanery on a bed of false hope at an intensity and scale unfathomable not long ago. It is in times like these that it ...