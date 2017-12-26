The rumblings of resentment

The Second Anglo-Sikh War 1848-49 Amarpal Singh HarperCollins India 513 pages; Rs 899 Amarpal Singh’s first book on the Anglo-Sikh wars, The First Anglo-Sikh War 1845-46, ended with the East India Company’s conquest of Punjab a mere seven years after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and the posting at the Lahore court of a British resident with sweeping powers.

The resident’s numerous district political agents reduced Sikh officials to ciphers, and in the sequel, The Second Anglo-Sikh War 1848-49, Mr Singh captures the sense of resentment that this ...