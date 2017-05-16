The scientist in her labyrinths

Jahren examines plants and soil and rocks and deduces the complicated chemical history of botany

Lab Girl Hope Jahren Hachette 370 pages; Rs 499 There are books that leave an indelible impression because they are beautifully written, and there are books that change the way you look at certain things. The two categories are not mutually exclusive. But it is rare for the same book to check both boxes. Lab Girl is one of those rarities. It won the prestigious American National Book Critics Circle Award for autobiography in 2016, showcasing some of the best writing ever centred on science. It is best described as the ...

Devangshu Datta