The staple at the auction house

If auction houses dealing in 20th-century Indian art have a staple, that artist has to be Jamini Roy. There has yet to be an auction that has not featured works by this prominent artist who defined a new wave of art practice, unleashing the juggernaut of modernism in a country that had been previously stultified by academic realism. Roy broke those conventions to launch a movement that was populist for being folk-like but with the ability to evoke local sentiments. That he was prolific is by now well known, but Roy also often painted the same simple scenes over and over again, ...