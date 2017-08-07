The undercover game-changers

Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy Tim Harford Hachette 343 pages; Rs 599 In The Shipman’s Tale, Geoffrey Chaucer writes about a merchant too busy with business to notice that his wife is having an affair with the clergyman. The clergyman borrows money from the merchant which he uses to endear himself to the merchant’s wife, and then tells the merchant that he has repaid the debt. Tim Harford, Britain’s answer to Malcolm Gladwell, recounts this story from The Canterbury Tales in the chapter on “Double-Entry Bookkeeping” in his ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?