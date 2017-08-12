The winning narrative of a war

If you haven't seen the movie Dunkirk, you should. It is a terrific film about a side story (irrelevant side story, if one is to be cruel, which I am not) of World War II. It tells viewers how the British Expeditionary Force — a pedestrian fighting formation in both World Wars — ran away from battle against Adolf Hitler’s armoured offensive in France. The British ran away efficiently, it is true as the film shows, but fleeing battle is hardly the stuff of bravery sagas. It could be said that the British ran away to fight another day, but the fact is that they ...