Things you are doing wrong when eating ramen

For fans, ramen is a thing of beauty, taut noodles in a steaming rich broth, ready for instant consumption. Yet devouring a bowl of ramen can be... daunting. Few foods inspire such a cult-like following, and yet it’s kind of unwieldy to eat. Do you slurp up the long noodles, or attempt to “cut” them up with your chopsticks? Do you copy the guy that picked up his bowl and drank from it, or has he just never been to a restaurant before? For some general rules of thumb, we turned to Ivan Orkin, founder of Ivan Ramen, which has two locations in New York. Orkin, ...