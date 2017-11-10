Third edition of Bonjour India to feature events in 33 cities from Nov 18

In 2014, the façade of San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, Texas, transformed into a gigantic canvas for video artist Xavier de Richemont. The French painter used projection mapping and surround-sound music to create a visual narrative around the city’s history. His work, Saga, created a vibrant tapestry of San Antonio’s evolution, with images of its key historical figures, the influence of Native American and Mexican cultures, and scenes from the Texas Revolution being projected onto the structure. And now, Richemont is all set to create a similar experience in ...