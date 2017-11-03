Thoughts from a brevet

Many years ago there was a marathon in Surat. It must have been a half-marathon, because I know no Gujarati who can run a full 42 kilometres. Actually, come to think of it, it may have been one of those 10K runs because I know no Gujarati who can run 21 km either. Anyway, my friend Arun Shetty signed up for the run and set off at the starting gun. Shetty is quite fit and trains regularly at his gym in Surat (which I imagine is otherwise empty of people). He may not have hoped to win the race but certainly he would have thought he would complete it, and in good time. He was ...