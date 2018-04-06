THPF is raising both awareness and money for life-saving transplants

When only eight months old, Yadnya Awar developed liver failure because of a rare condition called Budd Chiari Syndrome. He needed a liver transplant to survive, his mother was ready to donate part of her liver to him — but the family couldn’t afford the Rs 2 million that the procedure would require.

Sharing Yadnya’s predicament was seven-year-old Mayuresh, who had a hereditary disease called Citrullinaemia, which had claimed the lives of three of his siblings. For his family, too, the crucial liver transplant surgery was proving unaffordable. These two ...