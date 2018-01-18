To whom it may concern

A WORLD WITHOUT WHOM: The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age Emmy J Favilla Bloomsbury 392 pages, Rs 599 By asking me to review this book, this newspaper’s books editor has taken a leap up the ranking of dark minds. And that has as much to do with the book as the reviewer.

This reviewer spent an age in the newsrooms of newspapers — mostly this one, just like the books editor — and magazines at a time when production value was considered paramount. When mixing metaphors was worse than pairing a brown ...