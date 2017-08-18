Toe-tapping music, street parties keep Lisbon buzzing from dusk to dawn

There’s something oddly comforting about revisiting a city as a tourist. It’s rather like visiting an old friend — all you need to do is relax and, perhaps, relive pleasurable memories. Or so I thought, while planning a trip to Lisbon this June. I couldn't have been more off the mark. The last time I was in the capital of Portugal was about 10 years ago. It was a sleepy albeit picturesque backwater of Europe back then. Soon after we visited, I heard from friends in Portugal that the worldwide economic recession in 2006 had extracted heavy toll on the city. Yet, ...