Tripping on nostalgia

Amit Chaudhuri's descriptions reveal a city that remains largely unseen to its residents

Amit Chaudhuri's descriptions reveal a city that remains largely unseen to its residents

Friend of My Youth Author: Amit Chaudhuri Publisher: Penguin Pages: 137 Price: Rs 499 Nostalgia is a powerful drug; it can lift the most ordinary experiences into the realm of the extraordinary. A useful muse for many writers, the great yearning for times past has given wings to many a plot that may otherwise have crumbled well before the last page was written. To be clear, this is not the kind of nostalgia that leeches through outpourings on social media, rosy-eyed reminiscing about a golden age in an indeterminate past. The nostalgia ...

Arundhuti Dasgupta