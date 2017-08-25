Trivago ad guy: Abhinav Kumar, the man who is an unlikely brand ambassador

Switch to almost any channel and an average Joe will be telling you how to search for and book hotels online. With a peculiar voice and demeanour that is reminiscent of the telemarketing channels, the brand ambassador of trivago, a hotels aggregator, goes into every tiny detail of how to log into the website, search and book hotels. While the explainer video may have been meant for the new adopters of technology, it has become fodder for memes and jokes for the internet-savvy millennials. At the heart of these memes is Abhinav Kumar, the 29-year-old country manager for trivago in ...