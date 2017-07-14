Two views on India's first woman prime minister Indira Gandhi

Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister Author: Sagarika Ghose Publisher: Juggernaut Pages: 342 Price: Rs 699 This November 19, Indira Gandhi would have turned 100. Though seemingly down and out, the party she so emphatically formed around her cult is in celebratory mode. Ahead of her birth centenary, three books centred on her have been published already. First came India’s Indira, largely a puff job by the Indian National Congress (review below). Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature followed soon ...