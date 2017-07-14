TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » Books

Here are 5 devices to fulfil your music needs, wire-free
Business Standard

Two views on India's first woman prime minister Indira Gandhi

Sagarika Ghose's 'Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister' has hit the stands

Veenu Sandhu 

Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister Author: Sagarika Ghose Publisher: Juggernaut  Pages: 342 Price: Rs 699 This November 19, Indira Gandhi would have turned 100. Though seemingly down and out, the party she so emphatically formed around her cult is in celebratory mode. Ahead of her birth centenary, three books centred on her have been published already. First came India’s Indira, largely a puff job by the Indian National Congress (review below). Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature followed soon ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements