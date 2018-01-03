US and China's 'entangling embrace'

The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom America and China, 1776 to the present John Pomfret Henry Holt & Company 693 pages; Rs 1,360 It is a popular perception that America’s relationship with China — now rapidly spiralling into a superpower competition — began in the early 20th century with the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty and the creation of republican and then communist China.

John Pomfret’s excellent book provides valuable historical context to a relationship that actually stretches back to the first years of American independence. ...