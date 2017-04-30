Venkaiah Naidu likens Baahubali 2 to Ben-Hur, Ten Commandments

-
-
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday joined the nation in raving about 'Baahubali 2
The Union Minister took to Twitter to applaud Rajamouli and his team for the brilliant sequel.
"I have just watched 'Bahubali 2-The Conclusion'. It is a great visual treat giving the experience of legendary Hollywoood films like 'Ben-Hur' and 'Ten Commandments'," he tweeted.
#baahubali2 has taken Indian Cinema to entirely new level and coming from regional language (Telugu) team is all the more praiseworthy.— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 29, 2017
Sh @ssrajamouli has decisively broken the barriers of Indian Cinema. As I&B Minister, I compliment him, the producers and the entire team.— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 29, 2017
I have just watched #baahubali2 it is a great visual treat giving the experience of legendary hollywood films 'Ben-Hur and Ten Commandments'— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 29, 2017
Meanwhile, the film continues to receive superb responses from across the nation and numbers of celebrities are sending congratulatory messages to the team of Baahubali 2.
The SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus has become the first Indian film in history to cross 100 crore net on the very first day of its release.
The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.
