Baahubali: The Conclusion: Go home proud Rajamouli, kingdom is conquered
Business Standard

Venkaiah Naidu likens Baahubali 2 to Ben-Hur, Ten Commandments

As I&B Minister, I compliment Rajamouli, the producers and the entire team, the minister said

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Photo: PTI
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday joined the nation in raving about 'Baahubali 2

The Union Minister took to Twitter to applaud Rajamouli and his team for the brilliant sequel.

"I have just watched 'Bahubali 2-The Conclusion'. It is a great visual treat giving the experience of legendary Hollywoood films like 'Ben-Hur' and 'Ten Commandments'," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the film continues to receive superb responses from across the nation and numbers of celebrities are sending congratulatory messages to the team of Baahubali 2.

The SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus has become the first Indian film in history to cross 100 crore net on the very first day of its release.

The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

