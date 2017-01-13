Vikram Johri: Wrapped in the gloss of change

'It is this poor man and his ilk that are likely to vote Modi back to power'

The News Minute reported this week of an old woman in Kerala who learnt only in the new year, that is, after the deadline to exchange them had passed, that old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were no longer legal tender. Sathi Bai, who lives all alone in Ernakulam district, told the online news outlet: “I don’t have electricity here. I don’t need it. I have no idea how to use a television… never used a phone either in my life.” When Sathi reached the SBI branch she receives her pension in, she was told that the bag of old notes she had brought could ...

Vikram Johri